Florida boy runs to honor fallen Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy

A young boy in Florida is paying his respects to the family of fallen Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Troy Chisum and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Zecharia Cartledge of Winter Park, Fla. ran a mile around the track Wednesday night in Deputy Chisum's honor. He was joined by members of nearly a dozen other departments.

Cartledge dedicated his run to Deputy Chisum, beginning with a moment of silence.

Cartledge has been running in honor of fallen officers since January 12. To date, he's ran 162 miles, one mile for every fallen officer this year and last year.

Cartledge also sends the flag he ran, along with a hand written note, to the family of the fallen officer. He told TV6 on the phone Wednesday night he believes all law enforcement officers are amazing people who do amazing work, and he says, "Thank you."