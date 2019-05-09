Florida dad tries to pawn his baby, tells police he was joking

Police say a father will not face charges after asking a jewelry store if he could pawn his infant child there.

Brian Slocum, 43, of Sarasota, walked into A&F Jewelry and Loan on North Washington Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Slocum asked a clerk there if he could pawn a baby, according to Sarasota Police, who released surveillance video of the encounter which shows Slocum speaking to the clerk while holding an infant carrier on the counter.

After the clerk did not respond to Slocum’s question, Slocum is said to have left the store saying, “I just need a babysitter for, like, two weeks.”

When the clerk reported the incident to police, investigators contacted Slocum who then told them it was only a joke.

Detectives say they determined the child is safe.

“Mr. Slocum claims that his encounter with the store clerk was a prank and that he wanted to place his own video on social media,” according to a Sarasota Police Facebook post.

“At this time, there are no criminal charges for this investigation.”