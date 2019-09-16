Florida duo had sex in patrol car after DUI arrest, deputies say

When a deputy with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Aaron Thomas and Megan Mondanaro, all they were facing was a DUI charge.

But once they got inside the patrol car, they racked up a whole slew of charges.

Over the weekend, the deputy spotted Thomas, 31, and Mondanaro, 35, biking down South Fletcher Avenue without any lights. He could smell the alcohol as soon as he pulled them over, according to an arrest report reviewed by the Miami Herald.

When he looked them eye-to-eye, a shade of red had overtaken their eyeballs.

The deputy put the duo in his patrol car. Moments later, he was in a hurry to separate them.

“While I was outside of my patrol vehicle, Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex,” the deputy said in the arrest report. “When I opened up the door to stop them, Aaron was naked and Megan had her pants down.”

Before the deputy regained control of the situation, Thomas allegedly slipped through his grasp and took off running in a parking lot nearby.

He fled with the deputy’s handcuffs, so after authorities caught him behind a Cold Stone Creamery, they added theft to his list of charges.

Thomas is also charged with exposing sex organs, threat against a public official, unnatural and lascivious act, attempted escape, resisting arrest and lewd or lascivious exhibition.

Deputies charged Mondanaro with exposing sex organs unnatural and lascivious act and resisting arrest.

Both suspects are being held at the Nassau County Detention Center.

