Florida man accused of stealing Disney costumes wrestles with deputies

A Florida man is accused of stealing $14,000 worth of costumes from Walt Disney World over a two-year period.

Video released of man scuffling with police after allegedly stealing Disney costumes. (Source: WFTV, Cox, Fifth Circuit State Attorneys Office, Orange County Sheriff's office, CNN)

A video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows investigators getting into a scuffle with suspect Patrick Spikes as they question him about the thefts from the “House of Mouse.”

Detectives said the 24-year-old was trying to take back the phone that he had used to take pictures of the stolen property before posting them online.

"So, those pictures are on the internet right now and they're attached to your phone number, you didn't send those pictures out?" an investigator asked.

"No," Spikes said.

Investigators said Spikes and his cousin, Blaytin Taunton, stole costumes and wigs earlier this year from the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion.

Law enforcement documents show Taunton was a Disney employee and used his ID to get into employee-only areas at theme parks.

Deputies said he would then take backstage photos and upload them to his Twitter account called “BackDoorDisney.”

Spikes is also accused of stealing a bomber jacket, large headphones and a hat off an animatronic called Buzzy, a character from the now-closed “Wonders of Life” attraction at Epcot.

Detectives said the duo would then sell many of the items online, making thousands of dollars on their transactions.

Spikes and Taunton are charged with burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Authorities said the pair had been selling the items online for more than two years.

