Florida man arrested, charged after "botched castration" of another man

A Florida man is in the Highlands County jail after performing a botched castration.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, deputies were called to a home on Sunday night for a 911 hang-up call.

“These are pretty routine and deputies respond to many of them per shift,” the department wrote. “But most of them don’t make the cut when it comes to being memorable. This one will definitely hang around in the memory for a while.”

The agency said deputies found a man on a bed with a towel over his groin and bleeding heavily. A man in the home, Gary Van Ryswyk, 74, told deputies he had just performed a castration on a man and it did not go well. Body parts were located in a room setup like a surgical center with medical equipment and painkillers. There was also a camera set up to record the procedure.

Deputies said that Van Ryswyk told them he had met the victim on a “dark web” website used for people who have a castration fetish. According to the post, Van Ryswyk told deputies that he had attempted to “perform the procedure on the victim a week earlier, but when he tried to sanitize the area, something came up so the procedure had to be delayed.”

Van Ryswyk told deputies he had done a similar procedure on a man in a motel in years past.

Van Ryswyk was arrested Monday and charged with practicing medicine without a license resulting in bodily injury, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $250,000.

