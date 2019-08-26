Florida man gets 30 months in prison after shooting himself while drinking

With five prior felony convictions, federal law prohibits Michael Guell from possessing firearms.

So when the 37-year-old accidentally shot himself last November, he told investigators he had been shot by a robber instead.

Guell showed up at a hospital on Nov. 28, 2018, with gunshot wounds. Authorities spoke with him at the hospital.

A short time later, they found his car and could see shell casings and ammo through the window.

Law enforcement went back to talk to Guell. This time, he came clean.

He told them he had been drinking in his car when his semi-automatic handgun went off and wounded him.

In May, Guell pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a maximum 10-year federal prison sentence.

Instead, federal Judge John Antoon II showed mercy. At his sentencing on Monday, he gave Guell 30 months in prison.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.