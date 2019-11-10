Florida man sues Madonna because her concert is starting too late

A Florida man is suing Madonna and Live Nation for late concert start times.

Nate Hollander filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County Court.

In the filing, Hollander said he originally bought three tickets to Madonna’s Dec. 17 show at The Fillmore Miami Beach, spending nearly $1,025.

The lawsuit claims in August, when Hollander bought the tickets, the concert was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

It alleges on Oct. 23, Madonna and Live Nation changed the start time for the show and several others to 10:30 p.m.

He alleges for those like him, who bought tickets and now don't want to attend a concert that late, a refund has not been offered.

And he claims the change in start times for the tour is a breach of contract made between the singer and the ticket buyer.

Attempts to reach Madonna and Live Nation have been unsuccessful.

