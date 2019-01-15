Florida mom may faces charges after three children die inside a freezer

A Florida mother may face charges after three children died inside a freezer.

Authorities say the woman was watching her child and two others playing outside when she stepped inside the house to use the bathroom.

Nearly 30 minutes later she returned and could not find them.

Almost 45 minutes later she found the four, six and 1-year-old inside a closed, not breathing.

Officials believe the children climbed in the chest and the door shut behind them, trapping them inside.

Authorities say the deaths are an accident, however, charges may be filed against her.

A Florida law states it's illegal to have an abandoned airtight unit, like a freezer on your property, with the door still on.

"It could be like a neglect charge or like this freezer being left out with a lid on it with access to the kids that is a whole separate charge itself," Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John said.

"It's just a heart-breaking thing to lose and it's like the whole family," a neighbor, Freeman Mast said.

The case is now in the hands of a Florida prosecutor for further review.