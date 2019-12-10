Florida school bus evacuated due to noxious smell, ends up being body spray

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Manatee County school bus had to be evacuated after students complained of a noxious smell.

The bus was taking home 33 students from Buffalo Creek Middle School when they smelled the odor.

There were no injuries and no students needed to go to the hospital, the school district said. Another bus was sent to the scene to transport the students the rest of the way home.

After an investigation, the school district determined the odor came from a student’s body spray that was released on the bus.

Copyright 2019 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.