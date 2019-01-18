Florida school shooting suspect's medical records an issue

Lawyers for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz say his confidential medical records should not have been shared with a state investigative panel.

They asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Friday to hold the Broward Sheriff's Office in contempt of court for improperly providing the records to the state commission investigating the shooting. They say access should have been limited to certain authorized investigators and prosecutors in the criminal case.

Scherer did not immediately rule.

The 20-year-old Cruz could be executed if convicted in last year's shootings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.