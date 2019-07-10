Florida woman accused of urinating in ice cream machine of neighboring business

A Florida woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly urinated into an ice cream churning machine in a shop adjoining the business she owns.

Jung Soon Wypcha is accused of urinating into the ice cream churning machine belonging to a neighboring business. (Source: WFTS/Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Arrest reports say the suspect, Jung Soon Wypcha, of St. Petersburg, Fla., also picked her nose and stuck her fingers into ice cream containers at Lu Lu’s ice cream shop.

Wypcha is also accused of spitting into the containers.

Indian Shores Police said all the incidents were caught on surveillance video.

Wypcha was charged with criminal mischief and violating Florida’s food anti-tampering act.

Paul Chiulli and his wife Beth, the owners of Lu Lu’s, are devastated.

“Stuff like this can ruin our business … and can ruin your life,” Chiulli said.

Police said Wypcha, who owns the Indian Shores Food Market next door to Lu Lu’s, used a shared bathroom to access the ice cream shop on five occasions in June.

Chiulli said the vandalism caused more than $2,000 in damage, and the shop was forced to close for a day to clean and restock with fresh products.

The owners said they think they were targeted by Wypcha after a dispute over parking spots in their shared lot.

“We didn’t even know she was mad,” Chiulli said. “But I’m guessing it’s from the parking and us being popular.”

Chiulli said although he and his wife are extremely upset, they won’t let the vandalism ruin their livelihood.

“We’re part of this community, and we’re going to stay and be part of this community,” he said.

