Florida woman claims demons made her steal rental car

A woman in Jacksonville became so upset when Ace Rent A Car didn’t have a vehicle for her, she stole one that was being cleaned and drove it off the lot, store management told WJXT.

Employees found it less than a mile away at Travelodge Inn. Local media asked her why she took the car, to which she responded, “Demons told me to do it.”

“I didn’t take it, the demons took it,” the unidentified woman said.

Police arrived and the woman ran to hide in one of the hotel’s rooms. They eventually got inside and arrested her.

