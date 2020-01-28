Florida woman drives getaway car for son after robbery

A mother and her 15-year-old son are facing charges after robbing a convenience store at gun point in Florida.

Authorities say Amanda Meador is charged with robbery with a firearm and neglect of a child following a Halloween night robbery.

According to the arrest report by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Meador, her son and two others drove to a Circle K. Meador’s teenage son allegedly entered the store in a mask with a firearm and demanded money from the cashier.

During the robbery, Meador allegedly backed up her mini van to the store.

“This suspect was a willing participant in that she knew that this armed robbery was going to happen," Bob Kealing of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said. "She served as a lookout.”

Surveillance cameras from the Circle K captured everything, but that was not what led investigators to Meador and her son.

“We were able to also develop some forensic evidence from a note,” Kealing said.

The note contained the teenager’s fingerprints and when they searched Meador’s home, they found a mask and clothing that matched what the robber wore during the robbery.

“Had the store clerk decided to use some sort of force to defend themselves, this minor could have been injured or even killed. It was a terrible decision on her part,” Kealing said.

Meador is being held without bond until her arraignment in March. Her son is in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

The identities of the two other people in the vehicle are unknown.

