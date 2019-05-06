Florida woman pulls alligator out of pants during traffic stop

Law enforcement personnel never know what they will encounter during a traffic stop.

Case in point: A woman pulled an alligator out of her pants Monday morning in Charlotte County, Florida.

The woman had been pulled over by a deputy, and when asked “do you have anything else”, responded by presenting the alligator.

Additionally, the woman “had 41 3-stripe turtles in the vehicle”, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating.