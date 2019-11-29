Flour from Illinois company recalled due to potential presence of E. coli

Hodgson Mill of Effingham, Illinois has announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of its unbleached all-purpose white wheat flour.

Samples tested positive for the potential presence of E. coli.

Look for the best buy dates of October 1st or 2nd of 2020.

If you have this in your pantry stop using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Hodgson Mill has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.

You can read more details by heading to the U.S. Food & Drug administration's website.