Flowers on the river event aims to honor local lives lost to domestic violence

The 8th Annual Flowers on the River Event will take place on June 13th from 5 pm - 6 pm. The event is located at Jetty Park in Bettendorf, IA.

The event is hosted by Family Resouces' Engaging Males program and the Elephant Club to remember and honor local victims who have lost their lives to domestic abuse. There will be a time where names of those lost will be read aloud and a flower will be placed in the river to honor each life lost.

Attendees will include community resource partners, local law enforcement, and families of the victims among others.

The Elephant Club is a group of men and volunteers who aim to serve as a positive role model for men, women, and children in the community.

Family Resources is a nonprofit with a mission to strengthen children, and families and individuals by providing quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions.