Thousands of kids are getting the flu shot for free

For many right now, getting the flu shot is at the top of their to-do list and for hundreds of kids across the Quad Cities, it’s a quick break from the classroom. Now that the colder temperatures have set it, Genesis is back at it with their Flu-Free Quad Cities vaccination program.

Since 2007, Genesis has been providing the flu vaccine to thousands of elementary kids in the region, for free, and on Monday, October 14th, they’re headed to Bridgeview Elementary. At this point, they’ve provided flu protection to over 90,000 students in the region. While children typically don’t get the worst of the flu, they are effective carriers so, each vaccinated child protects the more vulnerable populations.

The cost does not land on the school district, school, or families who participate. The program relies solely on the individuals who donate, organizations, grants, and businesses who donate. The goal this year is to vaccinate 10,000 kids, and with the support of the Quad Cities River Bandits and GreenState Credit Union, they are close to hitting their goal. The cost for each shot is $20 and research & public health experts agree that vaccinating children plays a crucial role in minimizing the spread of the flu each season.

For every child that gets the flu vaccine, five more people are protected from the flu which is an important safeguard for those who are most at-risk for catching the flu (children under 6 months old, grandparents, pregnant mom and those with chronic diseases.) Keeping our community healthy keeps kids in the classroom, parents at work and also keeps emergency rooms from being filled with flu-related illnesses.

For more information head here.

