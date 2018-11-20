Flu-Free Quad Cities works to fight the spread of the flu

Many Quad City children are now vaccinated with the flu shot because of a Genesis program.

Flu-Free Quad Cities is working to fight the spread of the flu.

TV6 caught up with the students getting flu shots on Monday at Truman Elementary School in Davenport.

The principal says the goal is to keep them healthy and in school.

"We're really glad that we're doing the flu shot clinic because it helps protects our kids and for our kids to learn at high levels, they have to be here," Principal Chrissy Willis. "This is that preventable measure that we need to put in place to make sure they are here to learn."

The flu shots are free to 3,500 kids thanks to community sponsors.