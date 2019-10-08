Flu shot clinics offered at Rock Island Co. Health Dept.

If you're looking to get a flu shot, the Rock Island County Health Department is holding walk-in flu shot clinics on Tuesdays in October and November at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

The clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, and Nov. 26. No appointments are necessary.

Additional clinics have been scheduled at other county locations, including:

· Oct. 18 from 9-11 a.m. at South Rock Island Township offices, 1019 27th Ave., Rock Island

· Oct. 18 from 1-3:30 p.m., Blackhawk Township offices, 230 W. 4th St., Milan

· Oct. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at Andalusia Township Ambulance Barn, 220 6th Ave. W, Andalusia

· Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Rock Island Township Offices, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island

· Oct. 31 from 9-11 a.m. at Coal Valley Township offices, 900 1st St., Coal Valley

· Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m., Cordova Township, 910 3rd Ave. S., Cordova

As in past years, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted.

For those not using insurance, the cost is $30. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $50 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated. Families who need help paying for childhood vaccines should ask about the Vaccines for Children program, which provides vaccines at no cost to eligible children.

The flu season typically begins in October and peaks between December and March. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness. Serious cases of flu can result in hospitalization or death.

Other ways to prevent the spread of the flu include frequent hand-washing with soap and warm water, covering your cough or sneeze and staying home if you are sick.

