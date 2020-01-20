Flurries Again Today, But Slightly Warmer

Arctic air is still in place over our region this morning. As we saw yesterday arctic air doesn't have the capacity to hold much moisture, so anything that does move through our area today will produce flurries. Lows tonight will be in the single digits, but winds will be very light, thus we're not dealing with dangerous wind chills tomorrow morning.

A slow warming trend will commence on Tuesday and by Wednesday we will be back in the mid to upper 30s. We will be track more rain and snow the second half of this week, but it doesn't appear to be as significant as last week.