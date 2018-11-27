Flurries Early Today/Late Week Warm Up With Rain & Snow Possible

Aside from a few flurries leading to spotty slick spots this morning our weather pattern will quiet down for the rest of the work week. Highs will run well below normal up until the weekend when the warmer air arrives. This means the two systems that move into our area this weekend will likely bring us chances for both rain and snow.

The first system will arrive on Saturday with rain appearing to be the dominant precipitation type. I expect some snow to mix in, but with the snow already on the ground I can't rule out some icing potential along with flooding potential as well. This storm leaves us Sunday morning withe a few flake possible.

The next stronger system will arrive Monday. The track of this system will determine if we get all rain or all snow. Right now I think we will be right on the rain snow line meaning low snowfall amounts, but flooding problems. Either way you cut it, this will be the system to watch in the upcoming days.