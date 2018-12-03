Flurries For Your Monday/Warmer Next Week?

Scattered flurries are likely this morning across the KWQC viewing area. These may provide us with a dusting on grassy surfaces, but all roads will not be impacted by this round of very light snow. Flakes should wrap up around midday and then quiet weather will be seen at least into Wednesday. A quick moving system will bring snow chances Thursday morning south of I-80, but overall this week will be quiet with below normal temperatures. If you're looking for a light at the end of the tunnel, starting next Monday the weather seems primed for a warm up which could allow for the 40s to return for several days in a row.