Flurries This Morning, But Warming Trend Kicks Off 2019

Today will be the coldest and warmest day of the year! Okay, it isn't exactly going to be warm. With north winds we will only hit the 20s this afternoon with wind chills in the teens. A few flurries are also likely this morning. However, we will see a slow warming trend the rest of this week, with lots of sunshine and many of us in the 40s by Friday and some areas in the 50s by this weekend.