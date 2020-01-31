Davenport A quick moving system will bring a few flakes this morning that shouldn't have an impact on roads. Light snow showers will arrive after 6PM. With these arriving late in the evening commute time frame, I don't anticipate many headaches out this round. After all is said and done, areas will likely stay under an inch of snow this evening. Highs will get back to the 40s with sunshine on Sunday!
Flurries This Morning Followed By Light Snow This Evening
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Fri 3:48 AM, Jan 31, 2020