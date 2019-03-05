Flurries Today, More Snow Thursday

Breezy conditions and few flurries are likely over our area today, but a more significant system will arrive Thursday morning.

A light snow event will break out roughly from Cedar Rapids through the QC to Kewanee and southwestward. Areas north of this line could see some snow, but it doesn't look as likely, but you'll want to pay attention to any changes in the forecast.

This will likely be an advisory level type of snow, meaning a few inches will be possible. Heaviest amounts will be along highway 34 where 4"+ are likely. As you get closer to I-80 amounts will generally be 2" or less.

This will be a quick system as it will be out of here by Thursday night, but one thing that WON'T follow it is arctic air. That's right. Temps will be above freezing Friday so snow will melt quick.

Another system arrives Saturday with showers and storms likely. This is looking like a heavy rain event, so flooding will become a chief concern moving forward.