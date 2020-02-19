Flurries Today/Dangerously Cold Thursday Morning/40s This Weekend

Arctic air is settling over our area today. This will result in off and on flurries or light snow this afternoon and evening with accumulations of a half inch or less expected. Thus, I'm not excepting many impacts with this round of wintry weather.

Skies will clear tonight and temps will plunge north of I-80 over the snowpack. Temps will be in the single digit below zero and wind chills near -20°. Frostbite can set in, in as little as 30 minutes in conditions like this. Areas south of I-80 where no snow is on the ground will have single digit above zero lows and wind chills as cold as -5°.

The arctic air will move out by Friday and Saturday though as sunshine continues and south winds return highs will soar well into the 40s.