Flying turtle shatters driver’s windshield

Rob's Auto Body has seen a lot of car damage over the years, but never anything like this.

The Conway business says it recently repaired a car windshield that had been shattered by a flying turtle.

Motorist John Gardner of South Carolina says as he was driving a vehicle in front of him ran over the turtle, thrusting it into the air and into Gardner’s car.

Gardner was showered with glass but not seriously injured.

Remarkably, this is not the first known case of a flying turtle crashing through a windshield.

ABC News reports it happened in Florida in 2016.