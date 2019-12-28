Fog, Rain & More Warmth On The Way Tonight

A warm front along with fog and more heavy rain is on the way this evening and overnight. Temps that are in the 40s now will warm into the upper 50s by 5AM as the front, rain and fog lift north of the area. After all is said and done we could see another 1" of rainfall, but with a thawed soil, we should be able to handle it with only minor run off issues. Most of Sunday will be dry, breezy and mild with temps in the 50s. Colder air will arrive Sunday night and by Monday morning we will be dealing with a few flurries.