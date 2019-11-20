Fog This Morning, Rain Thursday, Rain/Snow Thanksgiving Week

Widespread fog is an issue across our area this morning. With temps hovering right around freezing some roads or sidewalks may become slippery this morning. As of 3AM all roads are just wet, but will be monitored here this morning. Fog will clear out by early afternoon, but clouds will stick around thus mainly a cloudy day and not quite as warm as originally advertised with highs near 50°. Widespread rain is likely by 10PM and will continue until 10AM Thursday. A quarter to half inch rainfall totals are likely before the front clears it all out of area by midday. This also means highs will be in the mid-50s in the morning and cool off to the 40s in the afternoon. Quiet and cooler weather is on the way through early next week before another storm system brings heavy rain and some snow to the Midwest by Tuesday. If you have Thanksgiving travel plans this time frame is what you’ll want to pay attention to.