Fog This Morning/Heavy Rain This Weekend

Fog and freezing drizzle are all likely this morning. Roads will not impacted by freezing drizzle, it will mostly be sidewalks and parking lots that become slick. A strong storm system will roll through the midwest this weekend. We will be on the warm side of the system this time, meaning we will have plenty of rain and even a rumble of thunder. Rain will arrive around sunrise Saturday and continue off and on all day long. The system will wrap up Sunday morning with a wintry mix possible in QC. Rainfall amounts of 1" are likely and will lead to run off/rising rivers. Behind this system, well below normal temps will rule the midwest, but the weather pattern will be quiet most of next week.