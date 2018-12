The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for several Illinois counties, but only two in the KWQC-TV6 viewing area, which are Fulton and Knox Counties. However, the Quad City metro area is experiencing foggy conditions.

Visibility is expected to be a quarter of a mile or less, at times.

The NWS says fog, along with rain and drizzle, will occur mainly south of Interstate 80 in Iowa, Illinois, and northeast Missouri.