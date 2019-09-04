Following the aftermath & preparations for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian was ruthless tearing through the Bahamas for 24 hours straight. We still don't know the full extent of the damage down there, due to very limited access and communication as a result of the storm, but some satellite images, videos, and pictures are giving us some of the first glimpses of the destruction. Many people, even some of our own TV6 viewers, haven't heard from friends and family members down on Abaco Island and they're left wondering if they are okay. There is a Facebook group, here, that is keeping people with family & friends in the area up to date & they're doing to their best to connect people & share updates as they're available.

The impacts of Hurricane Dorian aren't entirely over just yet. As she continues to barrel up the eastern coast of the U.S. folks through Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are preparing. Evacuations have gone into place for many and some are choosing to hunker down.

We touched base with a former Iowa resident, Julie Brown, who is now in North Carolina and she shared her experience so far.

You can learn more about the impacts of Hurricane Dorian here.