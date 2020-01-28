Following the candidates; how many times they've visited the Quad Cities area

With the Iowa caucus coming up, TV6 wanted to look into how many times each Democratic candidate had stopped in the TV6 viewing area. This includes the counties; Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Jackson, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott.

The Des Moines Register's website has a candidate tracker that tracks how many times each candidate has stopped in the state of Iowa. Of those stops, TV6 tallied up how many times each candidate stopped in the viewing area in the last three months. You can see those results below.

According to CNN's politics website, the following candidates are still in the running for the 2020 election. Sen. Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

- Biden made a stop in the TV6 viewing area five times.

- Buttigieg made a stop in the TV6 viewing area seven times.

- Delaney made a stop in the TV6 viewing area four times.

- Klobuchar made a stop in the TV6 viewing area six times.

- Sanders made a stop in the TV6 viewing area four times.

- Steyer made a stop in the TV6 viewing area eight times.

- Warren made a stop in the TV6 viewing area seven times.

- Yang made a stop in the TV6 viewing area 14 times.

The Washington Post put together a questionnaire that consists of 20 questions. These questions range in topics from gun control, healthcare and even inmate voting rights. After you've answered the questions the site then populates how the Democratic candidates' responses line up with what yours was. The Washington Post asked each candidate where they stood on more than 85 policy questions.

"Since we first published this guide in November, new candidates have joined the race and several others have dropped out," the post reads. "We have included everyone polling at least 1 percent in The Post's national polling average. This new version adds questions on such topics as gun control and the criminal justice system."

To see where your views stand amongst the candidates, you can take the questionnaire by clicking on this link.. The post was put together by Brittany Renee Mayes, Kevin Schaul and Kevin Uhrmacher.