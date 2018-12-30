Food assistance programs remain for families in need during government shutdown

Government assistance programs will continue to service people during the shutdown.

Programs like WIC and the supplemental nutrition assistance program remain, providing funding for food to families who are in need.

The director of DC Hunger Solutions says federal workers who are not being paid can also benefit from these programs during the shutdown as long as they apply for unemployment.

Non-profit organizations and other private companies are also working to assist federal worker as well.

"This might be that push because they absolutely can’t feed their families. So we want to make sure that people understand this is an option for you. People need to be fed," says Beverly Wheeler, Director of DC hunger solutions

