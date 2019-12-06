For lease sign goes up at downtown Davenport bar following weekend fight, push by city leaders to revoke liquor license

The future of a downtown Davenport bar is uncertain after for lease signs went up outside of Shenanigans Irish Pub.

According to the building owner, Thad DenHartog, the current occupants and DenHartog came to an agreement to put the building up for lease. DenHartog would not say whether or not Shenanigans would continue to operate in the building or if they would be vacating the building. DenHartog said “anyone interested in renting” the space should reach out.

Shenanigans has been the center of controversy for more than a year after a number of fights in the building and nearby. The most recent incident occurred this past weekend. Davenport Police responded to the bar for a large fight. As they were breaking up the fight, shots rang out near the parking ramp at 2nd and Ripley. A bullet hit Mac’s Tavern across the street.

TV6 has reached at to the bar for comment. A woman who answered the bar told TV6 that the owners did not wish to speak to media; however, a number was provided by TV6’s Chris Carter and a return call was requested.

Since January 1, 2019, police have responded to the bar 90 times. Of those 90 times, 46 were for disturbance or nuisance calls, six for assaults and three calls were for weapons. Following the weekend incident, city leaders and outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch said they would petition the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division to revoke the bar’s license. The state has previously denied requests by the city. TV6 has reached out to the city of Davenport for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.

