The Mississippi River will reach its highest level on record in the Quad Cities on Thursday.

The river is forecast to crest Thursday evening at 22.7 feet, that's higher than the 1993 level of 22.63 feet.

As o 7 a.m. Thursday, the river reached it's second highest recorded level and continues to rise. The 7 a.m. reading was 22.55 feet, above the 1965 level of 22.48 feet on April 28, 1965.