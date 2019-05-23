Forecasters at NOAA expecting active hurricane season this year

Forecasters say the upcoming hurricane season should be "normal" but caution "normal" means a lot of activity.

Hurricane Michael in the Caribbean Sea, Photo Date: 10/8/2018 / Photo: NASA / EOSDIS / (MGN)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced its prediction Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.

Experts are forecasting 15 named storms. Four to eight will become hurricanes, and two to four of those would become major hurricanes that could cause devastating wind damage.

NOAA's lead hurricane forecaster says it's not always wind that does the most damage.

"We really saw two completely different types or sets of impacts from Hurricanes Michael and Florence last year. Florence was approaching the Carolinas, it weakened and then it stalled. So it produced record rainfall and major flooding throughout the Carolinas. So in that case, flooding was the big issue and the biggest impacts were not near the coast they were much much farther inland," Dr. Gerry Bell said.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

The acting FEMA administrator says the agency has also learned lessons from the two previous hurricane seasons and is now better prepared to rapidly deploy people to impacted areas.