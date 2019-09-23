Forest Block in downtown Davenport part of major renovation

One of the high profile and historic sections in downtown Davenport is part of a major renovation.

Forest Block in downtown Davenport (KWQC)

The Forest Block at Fourth and Brady Streets. Hibernian Hall is among four buildings on that block listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Developer Joe Erenberger has converted the building into eleven apartments and two retail spaces on the ground level.

The $3 million project also includes a former livery stable and a single family home.

"The condition of it was definitely worse than most of the other projects we've taken on," Erenberger said. "A lot of people were very skeptical that this was a savable building. Now it is, and it should be standing strong for the next hundred years before anybody has to do any major renovation to it."

A new sidewalk and streetscaping are also included in the project.