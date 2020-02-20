Formal charges filed against Davenport murder defendant

Scott County prosecutors on Thursday filed formal charges against a Davenport man charged in the January strangulation death of 74-year-old Robert Long.

The four-count trial information charges Charlie Gary III, 19, with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and abuse of a corpse.

The most serious charge, first-degree murder, carries an automatic sentence of life without parole if he is convicted.

Gary filed a written plea of not guilty through his attorney, Lori Kieffer-Garrison, Jan. 28, court records show.

He has a pretrial conference March 6. A trial date is tentatively set for March 16.

A judge granted his request for an expert to evaluate him earlier this month, court records show.

Just before 5:45 p.m. Jan. 7, Davenport police were called to the 1500 block of LeClaire Street where they found Long dead.

Police say Gary admitted to police that he went into the man's home forcibly with the intent to steal the man's car.

He strangled Long, killed him, then stole property and his car, police say.

Police say Gary was later located in Long’s vehicle.

Court documents state Gary said he knew Long since last spring and that he would mow Long’s lawn and shovel his walks for money.

He remains in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Gary also is facing charges of battery, theft, and robbery in Rock Island County.

According to the criminal complaint, on October 27, 2019, Gary assaulted a 63-year-old man of Rock Island, striking him in the head with a TV and a lamp. The complaint also shows Gary reportedly stole the man's vehicle and a 55-inch flat-screen television.