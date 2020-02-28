Former Aledo banker sentenced to 5 years in prison, ordered to pay $23.5 million for fraud

A former Aledo banker has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay millions in restitution for fraud.

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Dana Frye, the former executive vice president and chief loan officer of the failed Country Bank of Aledo, to five years in prison, the maximum sentence, for conspiring with others to make false statements to the bank's board of directors.

He was also ordered to immediately pay $23.5 in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of Illinois, on Oct. 10, 2019, Frye admitted he conspired with others to influence Country Bank to make loans to projects in which he held a personal financial interest, including the "Fyre Lake Project," but failed to disclose his financial interest.

The 66-year-old, who currently lives in Bettendorf, helped found Country Bank and served in leadership roles from its formation in March 2000 to Dec. 31, 2010.

Officials say Frye held ownership in multiple companies that either directly participated in real estate developments or provided services to those involved in developments.

One company, known as Webgem, Inc., owned by Frye and his son, Andrew Frye, provided accounting and other services to developers. Frye did not disclose to the bank board of directors that Webgem was going to be paid, and eventually was paid, $480,000 from bank loans of $5 million related to a project in Milan.

In May 2009, Country Bank received $4.1 million in aid through the Department of Treasury's Troubled Asset Relief Program, known as TARP.

In October 2011, Country Bank failed, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had to cover more than $70 million in losses.

Frye's son, Andrew, pleaded guilty to a related misdemeanor offense concerning a loan he received from Country Bank and was sentenced to six months of probation and ordered to pay $15,375 in restitution.

As a condition of their sentences, both Dana Frye and Andrew Frye are prohibited from ever working in the banking or financial industry again.