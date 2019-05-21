Former Bachelor star, Chris Soules, to be sentenced for leaving fatal crash scene

A judge in Buchanan County on Tuesday will sentence former reality TV star Chris Soules for leaving a crash that killed an eastern Iowa farmer.

Photo: Buchanan County Sherriffs Office

Soules, who is from Arlington, pleaded guilty in November to leaving the scene of an accident.

The Des Moines Register reports he could face up to two years in prison.

Soules was behind the wheel of his pickup when he crashed into Kenneth Mosher's tractor in April 2017.

Soules called 911 and performed CPR on Mosher, but left before law enforcement officers arrived.

Tuesday's sentencing is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com