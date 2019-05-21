Judge delays sentence for 'The Bachelor' star Chris Soules in Iowa crash

UPDATE 5/21: A judge has delayed sentencing for former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules for leaving the scene of a fatal 2017 accident.

Photo: Buchanan County Sherriffs Office

The decision comes after Judge Andrea Dryer ruled Tuesday that she will disregard letters from the deceased driver's relatives. Dryer says the wife and sons of Iowa farmer Kenneth Mosher aren't victims under state law because Soules was not convicted of causing Mosher's death.

Soules pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for leaving after rear-ending a slow-moving tractor driven by Mosher.

Mosher's relatives wrote victim impact statements urging Dryer to impose the maximum sentence of two years in prison. The letters were included in the Department of Correctional Services' presentence investigation report.

Dryer agreed with Soules' lawyers that the letters should be stricken. She ordered a new presentence investigation.

ORIGINAL: A judge in Buchanan County on Tuesday will sentence former reality TV star Chris Soules for leaving a crash that killed an eastern Iowa farmer.

Soules, who is from Arlington, pleaded guilty in November to leaving the scene of an accident.

The Des Moines Register reports he could face up to two years in prison.

Soules was behind the wheel of his pickup when he crashed into Kenneth Mosher's tractor in April 2017.

Soules called 911 and performed CPR on Mosher, but left before law enforcement officers arrived.

Tuesday's sentencing is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

