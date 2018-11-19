Former Bettendorf man and daughter escape California wildfires, lose everything left behind

The death toll in California has risen to 77 and officials believe it will only continue to grow. Thousands of people are missing. Over one thousand homes have been destroyed, including that of a former Bettendorf man who has lived in the Paradise area since 2001.

Wildfires in Butte County, California; truck in flames, Photo Date: November 12, 2018 Photo: MSNBC

“We’re lucky. We got out. Our pets got of there,” Adam Kimball told TV6. “We lost our stuff, but some people lost their loved ones. We lost some of our neighbors.”

As the Camp Fire burned in Paradise, the former Bettendorf man grabbed his daughter and took off, hoping to escape the fire as it raged around them.

“It started out as just white ashes at our house,” Kimball said “By the time we were on the main road, the fire was pretty much everywhere.”

Everything happened so fast for Kimball and his daughter. He didn’t expect it to go from bad to worse as they were trying to evacuate.

“As we get to the end of the road, he sky is getting dark,” he said. “This is the morning time and it's getting dark.”

Everything Kimball owned was destroyed by the fire, including his home and two of his cars. He is unsure when he will be able to return back to the area, but he knows when he does it will be stuff.

“These fires, you think there's one or two homes on the block hat always survives. So you hold out hope, and then when you find out, yeah. It hurts. It hurts.”

Kimball said some of his neighbors are missing, others are dead. The tragedy is tough to handle but he is finding comfort from strangers, some who can only provide words of comfort.

I know we're all thankful for the people that have reached out,” Kimball said. “Even if it's just to say "Man, that sucks" or "I'm sorry". It helps. Just knowing that there are people who acre, helps.”

