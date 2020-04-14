Former Buffalo deputy clerk charged with misappropriating more than $42,000

A former deputy clerk for the city of Buffalo has been charged with misappropriating more than $42,000 over a period of more than two years.

Riki Ellen Harrington, 46, of Blue Grass, turned herself in to authorities Monday and appeared in front of Associate Judge Korie Talkington.

She faces charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Court records show she waived a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned May 14. She was released on her own recognizance and will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

Harrington was a part-time deputy clerk for the city from April 6, 2015 through Aug. 23, 2018, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court.

During that time, she accepted cash payments from citizens and businesses for utility payments, permits and various other city business.

According to the affidavit, Harrington misappropriated cash payments totaling approximately $42,390.12, according to the affidavit.

Harrington’s arrest is the result of an audit conducted by state auditor Rob Sand, according to a press release from Scott County Attorney Mike Walton.

