Former Cass County attorney removed from office in 2004 appointed interim Muscatine County Attorney Monday

Former Cass County Attorney James Barry, who was removed from office in 2004 and later had his law license suspended in Iowa and Missouri, was appointed Monday to fill the vacancy left by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved the recommendation of an ad hoc committee to appoint Barry, now a general counsel for Hoffmann, Inc. in Muscatine.

The committee included supervisors Nathan Mather, Santos Saucedo, Ostergren, retired attorney Walter Conlon, and First Deputy Ardyth Slight of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a memo submitted by the committee, Slight did not agree with the recommendation to appoint Barry.

Barry will serve through the general election on Nov. 3. TV6 left a voicemail for him but have not yet heard back as of Monday afternoon.

Mather said Barry is the only person to formally apply for the position.

He said Barry has a “significant amount of experience as a county attorney” and has “all the skills, knowledge, and experience requisite to perform the task.”

“Now, Mr. Barry would be the first to tell you that there are some red flags in his past, specifically when he was Cass County Attorney,” Mather said. “He was removed for some misconduct that took place with regard to the sheriff and some of the law enforcement operations there.”

According to the memo submitted by the search committee, Barry served as the county attorney of Cass County from 1990-2004.

The county attorney position became full-time in January 2003, according to records.

Before that, he served as an assistant county attorney from 1987-1989.

A judge in 2004 removed Barry and then-Cass County Sheriff Larry Jones after local citizens filed a lawsuit seeking to oust them.

The lawsuit claimed Barry either dismissed criminal charges or supplanted them with concocted citations in exchange for donations to a special fund in the sheriff’s office, the Associated Press reported at the time.

The lawsuit followed a state audit of the sheriff's office that found at least $11,000 in improper spending over three years, including circus tickets, golfing fees -- and a high-powered rifle given to Barry, the Associated Press reported.

His attorney argued Barry had no control over the fund and there is no evidence that he purchased the weapon, the Associated Press reported.

Records show Barry was later disciplined by the Iowa Supreme Court with a 12-month suspension of his law license in 2009.

The Supreme Court of Missouri issued a reciprocal suspension of his license due to the violations in Iowa.

He also was given a private admonition in Iowa for prosecuting the client of one of his law partners. Barry said he had been unaware of the conflict, according to records.

Records show he was publicly reprimanded for reducing speeding charges to permit pleas to offenses that had no factual basis.

“The committee carefully reviewed each and every one of the disciplinary decisions,” Mather said Monday. “The evidence against Mr. Barry. We spoke to the references that he provided. We spoke to references he did not provide including folks he works with. And everyone I spoke with, including people at his current employer, said that this is a man who has completely changed.”

Mather said Barry expressed contrition for his past actions and said ultimately, it will be up to the voters in November to decide whether Barry will continue to lead the county attorney’s office.

Kris Lee, president, and owner of Hoffman, Inc., said Barry is a changed man.

“He’s not reckless and he’s not dangerous,” she said during the meeting. “I’ve never ever, ever seen that from him. He’s honest, he’s fair and he’s hardworking.”

Liz Araguas, a member of the executive board of the Muscatine County Bar Association, called the selection of Barry is a "very, very dangerous choice to make."

“The malfeasance committed by Mr. Barry is not a hiccup, it’s is not an accident, it was years of deliberate fraud,” she said. “Six months with him as our county attorney is very dangerous, and it's not your only option.”

Araguas noted that the court system has wound down because of the coronavirus pandemic and the desire to appoint a new county attorney is not as big of an emergency to justify putting in someone “so reckless and dangerous.”

She further questioned the committee’s efforts to get the word out about the vacancy left to Ostgren and that no one reached out directly to the bar association.

Ed Askew and Henry Marquard, who are both running for the board of supervisors, spoke out against the appointment of Barry citing his record.

“He's not qualified,” Askew said after detailing past actions taken against Barry.

Marquard contended that that selection process was "deeply flawed."

Last month, Ostergren announced he would resign effective May 1 to pursue other opportunities. First Deputy County Attorney Amy Hering became acting county attorney pending the selection of Ostergren’s successor.

On Monday, the board of supervisors also unanimously agreed to retain Ostegren as a consultant.