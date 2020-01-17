Former Choate Mental Health employees arrested following patient abuse allegations

Two former employees of Choate Mental Health and Development Center have been arrested on official misconduct charges.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say the were called to the center on March 22, 2018 to investigate after allegations came forward of abuse of mental health patients.

After an investigation was done the Union County Grand Jury issued indictments on January 6, for 49-year-old Sheri L. Fish, 25-year-old Cody C. Barger and Johnathan C. Lingle.

Fish, from Sherman, and Barger, from Grantsburg, were both taken into custody.

Fish was taken to the Sangamon County Jail on Thursday, Jan. 16 where she's being held on one count of official misconduct with a $25,000 bond.

Barger was taken to the Union County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 14 on two counts of official misconduct and two counts of obstruction of justice. He's also on a $25,000 bond.

Warrants for one count of official misconduct and one count of obstruction of justice have been filed for Lingle, who is from Gorevile, but he has not been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Lingle are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation Collinsville office at (618) 346-3500.

This case has been turned over to the Union County State’s Attorney and no additional information is available for release.