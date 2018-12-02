Former Congressman Jim Leach reflects on 48 years of friendship with L:ate President George H.W. Bush

Jim Leach has had a long political and influential career. He’s most known for his time as a Congressman representing the state of Iowa for over three decades. He says he first met George H.W. Bush in the 1970s when Bush senior was the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. And it grew to be a friendship which spanned nearly fifty years.

When Bush decided to run for president in 1980, he asked Jim Leach to chair his Iowa campaign, a campaign in which Bush beat Reagan in Iowa. Jim says Barbara Bush was the secret weapon in the campaign.

He describes George H.W. Bush as “a natural gentleman. The truth was his fountain. and he had an instinct for recognizing that we would have positions, other people would have other positions and you have to respect other people and by doing that and by doing that you often got them more likely to come to your position. And then you might find that they had some good ideas. And some good judgments. So he managed a war in the Middle East. The so-called gulf war with other countries that financed the war."

Jim Leach also highlighted the way in which George H.W. Bush handled the fall of the Berlin wall. He says Bush made a point of handling it diplomatically so as not to make Russia feel they need to respond in a retaliatory way. And says Russia wasn't the only country that didn't want to see a unified Germany. Many of America’s allies in Europe wanted a divided Germany because they felt a unified one would be a threat. And he says that Bush Senior handled the fall of the Berlin wall unlike anyone else could have.

