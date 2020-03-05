Former Davenport housing programs manager to be re-sentenced Friday in hidden camera case

Former Davenport housing programs manager Roy DeWitt will be resentenced Friday after the Iowa Appellate Court vacated his sentence of up to 16 years in prison for secretly recording his employees in the bathroom.

DeWitt, 48, pleaded guilty in June 2018 to eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

According to the agreement, Scott County prosecutors agreed to cap their sentencing recommendation at six years in prison if he accepted the agreement by a certain deadline.

The agreement also stipulated that a judge had to be in concurrence with the terms of the agreement.

At a sentencing hearing the following month, Chief District Court Judge Marlita Greve sentenced DeWitt to eight back-to-back sentenced of up to two years in prison, for a total of up to 16 years.

Greve said at the hearing that she did not believe she was bound to accept the six-year recommendation and that she was running the eight sentences consecutively because “we have eight victims who deserve some type of closure to this case.”

DeWitt appealed and argued that his plea was conditioned on the judge’s concurrence of the terms of the agreement. He also argued that the rejection of the disposition provided in the plea agreement required Greve to allow him to take back his guilty plea.

The appellate court agreed.

“On the one hand, the agreement referred to an ‘open plea and couched the six-year prison term as a “recommendation,” terms suggesting the plea was not conditioned on the district court’s concurrence,” the appellate court wrote in an opinion filed Dec. 18.

“On the other hand, the plea contained bolded language explicitly conditioning the agreement on the court’s concurrence. In light of that language and the affirmative step DeWitt and the State took to strike the ‘is not’ conditioned language, we conclude the plea agreement was conditioned on the court’s concurrence.”

The appellate court vacated DeWitt's sentence and ordered a new sentencing hearing.

Around 10:50 a.m. March 14, Davenport police launched an investigation at Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St.

Detectives learned DeWitt concealed a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that required key access, according to court documents.

Eight people – men and women - were recorded multiple times from approximately January 2017 through March 2018 without their consent.

The cameras, according to court documents, were positioned to record them in full or partial nudity.

Deleted images from the hidden camera were recovered on a memory card located on his cellphone, according to court documents.

DeWitt was placed on paid administrative leave on March 19, 2018, and was arrested the following month.

The employees filed a civil lawsuit in November 2018 against Dewitt and the city in Scott County Court. The suit is still pending as of Thursday.