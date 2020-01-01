Former Davenport officer arrested in Bettendorf

A former Davenport police lieutenant who served the City of Davenport for more than four decades was arrested on New Year’s Eve during a party at a Bettendorf residence.

Rickey D. Chase, 66, of Davenport, Iowa, is charged with public intoxication and interference with official acts after Bettendorf police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Middle Road Tuesday at 8:40 p.m.

Police were responding to an assault between neighbors, according to an arrest affidavit, which states officers observed Chase at the scene “staggering and tripping” and appearing to be intoxicated.

Chase was “getting ready to get into the driver’s seat of a vehicle” when officers warned him he would be arrested for OWI (operating while intoxicated) if he started the engine, the affidavit states.

After the warning, Chase stopped getting into the vehicle as his girlfriend tried several times to get him to leave the scene with her.

However, Chase then “became argumentative with officers” who told him several times to go back into the residence while warning him he would be charged with public intoxication if he did not comply, according to the affidavit.

Chase was arrested after continuing to argue with police and, while being placed in handcuffs, tried to “pull his arms free and would not willingly place them behind his back.”

Officers had to “pin [Chase] against a vehicle and pull on his arms to get them secured.”

Chase refused a breath test, the affidavit states.

A Davenport Police Dept. spokesperson told KWQC TV6 Chase retired in 2019 as a lieutenant but could not immediately confirm how long he had been with the department.

A Davenport Police Association Facebook post on August 30, 2019 indicates Chase retired on that day “after 43 years of service to the City of Davenport.”