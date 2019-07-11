Former Davenport resident, Denise Nickerson who played Violet Beauregarde in Willy Wonka, has died at 62

Multiple media outlets nationwide are reporting that Denise Nickerson, a former Davenport resident, who portrayed Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film, "Willy Wonka" has died at age 62.

Nickerson suffered a stroke in 2018 and was placed in rehab as she recovered from her injuries. According to the media outlet, Variety, "Despite entering a rehab facility later in the year, her son Josh Nickerson took to Facebook earlier Wednesday to announce her debilitating state which led to their decision to cease life support. “They just took off all the equipment. None of it was helping, but making her only more uncomfortable,” he wrote. “We’re telling her it’s okay to let go.”

Nickerson appeared on Paula Sands Live back in 2000 to talk about her role in the movie as the Adler Theatre hosted a special showing of the movie.

Fans took to social media to pay their respects to the beloved actress.

Some of them thanking the artist for her work, and others explaining what she meant to them:



Thanks for making making quite the impact on a lot of us Denise Nickerson. You brought Violet to life in Willy Wonka, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ODksebqx6b — Oz (@ozkangaroo) July 11, 2019

Sending love and prayers to Denise Nickerson and her family. One of my childhood favorites. #willywonka #violetbeauregard #denisenickerson pic.twitter.com/3xo0C6RAY8 — Rachel Federoff (@RachelFederoff) July 10, 2019

Denise, thank you so much for making my childhood along with so many others childhood all the more enjoyable with your wonderful performance these past 48 years and may you fly high into a world of pure imagination. Rest in peace Denise Nickerson.#RIPDeniseNickerson pic.twitter.com/uuKvRuNIuS — Satyendra N. Banerjee (@snDONIb) July 11, 2019

According to a Go Fund Me page established by Nickerson's son, the bills left behind are large and they "cannot afford to pay for death expenses". You can read more about their family's need here

Her son ends their Go Fund Me page with, " We're sorry you couldn't meet your granddaughter. We love you."